Holiday Miracle App Saves You From Awkward Interactions

IQ Holiday Miracle App Because nothing's more important (or makes a better alibi) than a work emergency

This year, IQ, an Atlanta-based digital advertising agency, has provided a much-needed solution to the dread that typically comes with office and family holiday parties.

Available for iPhone, the free IQ Holiday Miracle app comes programmed with 9 "work emergencies" that will help users excuse themselves from that anticipated election conversation with Uncle Ralph, or the annual explanation for Aunt Claudia as to why there aren't any children yet.

Users of the app can simply pick their emergency, set a time for a call to occur, and then try their best to act surprised as they get called away to deal with a crisis. It's that easy.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/iq-holiday-miracle/id1185330074?mt=8

