The funding from this round will allow us to grow and become a major player in the international education industry (Jacob Bacon, Co-Founder)

GradTrain, the world’s first curated marketplace for studying abroad, closed its seed financing round led by private investors. The funds will be used to scale its successful global platform that offers predictive algorithms for assessing chances of acceptance to US universities and online mentoring for international students.

Since its launch in 2014, GradTrain has grown rapidly to serve users from over 150 countries. GradTrain launched its Android and iOS apps this year and has seen rapid growth in emerging markets, where access to international education resources is scarce.

GradTrain’s admissions predictor leverages machine learning to assess prospective students’ chances of acceptance to hundreds of US universities and provides suggestions on which schools are right for the students. The recommendations are objective and based on big-data analytics. This is a unique approach in an industry that is riddled with services and agents who push students to universities where they have agreements and not based on what is right for the students.

This unique approach has led the GradTrain platform to industry leading engagement and conversions. For example, 25% of GradTrain users use the admissions predictor over 5 times on average.

GradTrain partners with Universities and other service providers to match prospective students with everything they need to make the transition abroad successful – the Curated Marketplace.

Headquartered out of Jerusalem, GradTrain is a leading company in the up and coming tech scene of the capital of the Startup Nation.

GradTrain is a 2015 MassChallenge Finalist, Siftech accelerator alum and Blackbox Connect alum.