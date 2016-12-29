In SaDarreya Robinson Wicks’ new book Motivating Mind’s 1st—Into a World of Knowledge ($11.09, paperback, 9781498465793, $5.99, eBook, 9781498465809) readers will feel self-empowered to set and achieve goals without restraint. They will realize the importance of accomplishing goals in life, as they focus on personal development and internal balance.

Wicks says, “My book is about life and displays the ability for one to overcome all challenges. I will change the world with positive motivation and bring an awareness that is thought provoking. People are stressed because they have not taken a few moments to reevaluate their surroundings.”

SaDarreya Robinson Wicks is a Charlotte, North Carolina native where she attended Harding University High School. She attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She later went on to attend the University of Phoenix where she obtained her Master’s Degree in Psychology. She currently resides in Northern Virginia with her daughter and husband. She is currently attending Capella University and completing her PhD in Advanced Studies in Human Behavior. Wicks started Mind’s 1st, LLC as a way to incorporate her skills and experiences to others in society.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Motivating Mind’s 1st—Into a World of Knowledge through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

