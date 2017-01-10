BlumShapiro Elects Three New Partners

BlumShapiro, the largest regional accounting and business consulting firm based in New England with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, has announced the election of three new partners, Steven T. Buccigross, CPA; Patrick B. McAssey, CPA; and Corey C. Veneziano, CPA, MSAT.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Buccigross is a partner in BlumShapiro’s Accounting and Auditing Department. Buccigross joined BlumShapiro in 2014 as a member of the firm’s accounting and auditing practice, having previously served as partner at Feeley & Driscoll and manager at McGladrey. His areas of expertise include construction, manufacturing, real estate, non-profit organizations, and technology. He currently serves on the Audit Personnel Subcommittee in Massachusetts.

Buccigross is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. Buccigross serves as a Scholarship Committee Member of the Construction Financial Management Association and a Committee Member of the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund.

Buccigross received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bryant University. He is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Taxation from Bentley University.

McAssey is a partner in BlumShapiro’s Accounting and Auditing Department in Cranston, Rhode Island. He joined the firm in 2013 through a merger with Sullivan & Company. Having over 25 years of public accounting experience, McAssey is well versed in performing financial statement audits as well as single audits for the firm’s non-profit and healthcare clients.

McAssey is also a member of the firm’s Employee Benefit Assurance Services Group and has extensive experience in auditing and consulting of defined benefit and defined contribution plans, including 401(k), 403(b) and other retirement and pension plan compliance audits.

McAssey is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Rhode Island Society for Certified Public Accountants, LeadingAge Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Rhode Island HealthCare Association, Rhode Island Assisted Living Association and the Massachusetts Senior Care Association. McAssey serves as Chair of the Saint Philip School Board and is a member of its Finance Committee, as well as the Audit and Compliance Committee for the Rhode Island Quality Institute, the Association of Fund Raising Professionals - RI Chapter Board of Directors and the Board of Directors, Treasurer, for the Smithfield Little League.

McAssey received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Rhode Island University.

Veneziano is a partner in the Tax Compliance Department in BlumShapiro’s West Hartford, Connecticut office. Veneziano has a wide range of experience in tax compliance, consulting and planning for privately held businesses and their owners. He has provided tax services to clients in a variety of industries, including manufacturing/distribution, retail and professional services.

Veneziano joined BlumShapiro in 2013 from CohnReznick where he served as a tax manager. Currently, Veneziano is actively involved in the recruiting process at BlumShapiro and frequently participates in recruiting functions. He currently serves on the firm’s MDR Business Development Committee, MDR Food & Beverage Committee and Tax Personnel Subcommittee in Connecticut.

Veneziano is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Veneziano received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Central Connecticut State University and a Master of Science in Accounting and Taxation from University of Hartford.

BlumShapiro is the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England, with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The firm, with over 400 professionals and staff, offers a diversity of services which includes auditing, accounting, tax and business advisory services. In addition, BlumShapiro provides a variety of specialized consulting services such as succession and estate planning, business technology services, employee benefit plan audits and litigation support and valuation. The firm serves a wide range of privately held companies, government and non-profit organizations and provides non-audit services for publicly traded companies.