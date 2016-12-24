“So many people think that the Red Cross is a national organization ...and don’t realize that it’s a local organization that relies on local support...” said Scott Cohen, Managing Director and Founding Partner.

Every 8 seconds, a local disaster, like a house fire, occurs in Philadelphia and the Eastern Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross responds. The Red Cross is able to respond to approximately seven to 10 disasters every night only because of local donations. In order to drive both volunteer efforts and donations this holiday season, Philadelphia-area marketing and advertising agency Quattro launched the first-ever multi-channel giving campaign for the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania.

The campaign will launch this holiday season and carry through 2017, focusing on the ‘everyday’ local efforts of the Red Cross volunteers – neighbors, coworkers, family, friends – who help people every day across the region. Specific, hyper-local ads will run in Philadelphia, the Poconos, and Scranton areas supported by the Eastern Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross in both English and Spanish. Quattro’s Red Cross Public Service Announcement (PSA) is designed to educate people about the organization and feature community ‘heroes’ who lend a hand, give blood, and provide shelter and food for those in disasters big and small (#BringHelpHome). The PSA can be seen across all media channels, including outdoor, transit, radio, TV, social media, digital, and print, as well as featured at some of the landmark buildings in the city of Philadelphia.

“So many people think that the Red Cross is a national organization well funded by the government, and don’t realize that it’s a local organization that relies on local support, especially at this time of year when house fires are occurring every day,” said Scott Cohen, Managing Director and Founding Partner. “Quattro is honored to be a part of this campaign to raise awareness of the American Red Cross and how their volunteers help on so many levels.”

Twitter and Facebook posts promoting tips for preventing house fires, and gaining lifesaving skills, call for readers to nominate personal ‘heroes’ who have changed lives. The goal of the social campaign that will run throughout 2017 under the hashtag #BringHelpHome will drive awareness of who the Red Cross is, and all the ways they help individuals in our community every day.

The “Every 8 minutes” campaign educates people about how often disasters occur and why every donation counts. Whether responding to a house fire or a weather-related disaster, the Red Cross acts quickly to help people displaced by such disasters. In fact, the Red Cross House in Philadelphia housed over 1,000 people last year that were displaced by disaster. The “Everyday People” and “We’re Your Neighbors” campaign emphasizes that Red Cross volunteers are ‘everyday’ people helping people in your community every day as disaster strikes locally. The message is that Red Cross volunteers are no different from recipients, or donors – they are neighbors, coworkers, friends, and family. The campaigns promote a call to action for volunteers, blood donations, and monetary donations.

“The American Red Cross is the beneficiary of the incredible talent and creativity that marks the work of Quattro. Our campaign is polished, professional and so effective,” said Judge Renee Cardwell Hughes (Ret.), Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region. “Equally as important, the Quattro team treated us with the greatest respect and care. We could not ask for a better partner.”

“When I approached Scott about the Red Cross ad campaign, he said yes without a second thought. Quattro has delivered a top notch campaign that's on brand, on strategy and on time,” said Shantini Munthree, Board Member, American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region. “This campaign is the external expression of how the team at Quattro cares.”

About Quattro

Founded in 2004 in Berwyn, Pa., Quattro is a multichannel marketing and advertising agency that serves a diverse global client base. Their creative and accountable strategic marketing solutions include marketing strategy, business insights, creative development, media services, data management production services, and analytics for digital, mobile, print, broadcast, and video needs.

For more information: http://www.quattrodirect.com.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @ARC_EasternPA.