VISTA Technology Services Inc. Takes Time to Give Back

One of VISTA's guiding principles is social responsibility which includes finding ways to make things better where we work, live and play. In that spirit, VISTA employees recently participated in a shoe box drive for So Others May Eat (SOME) by donating hats, gloves, scarfs and personal hygiene items for the shoe box drive. Employees gathered in VISTA offices in McLean, Virginia; Lexington Park, Maryland; and Raleigh, North Carolina to pack and wrap the shoe boxes. SOME will distribute the boxes to the homeless and those less fortunate. Rod Buck, President & CEO, remarked “VISTA provided the time and space for employees to participate. It was an optional activity and very heart-warming to see the vast majority of our employees across our organization volunteering their time and/or items for the shoeboxes.”

About So Others May Eat (SOME)

SOME is an interfaith, community-based organization that exists to help the poor and homeless of our nation’s capital. They meet the immediate daily needs of the people by providing food, clothing, and health care. SOME helps break the cycle of homelessness by offering services, such as affordable housing, job training, addiction treatment, and counseling, to the poor, the elderly and individuals with mental illness. To learn more about SOME, please visit http://www.some.org.

About VISTA

VISTA Technology Services specializes in Program Management, IT & Data Management, and International Development. We are a Small Business with more than 30 years of experience, and have gained subject matter expertise and a proven track-record in a diverse set of services. Being small is our asset because it allows us to be agile and quickly make adjustments for improvements on-the-spot when needed. VISTA supports clients in achieving their missions - cutting costs, eliminating waste and improving performance. To learn more about VISTA Technology Services Inc., please visit http://www.vistatsi.com.

