On January 2, 2017 Junebug Weddings revealed the top 50 wedding photos of 2016 in its annual Best of the Best Wedding Photo Collection.

The annual Best of the Best Wedding Photography Contest, Junebug's oldest and most popular contest for the last eight years, has previously been featured on BuzzFeed, DailyMail, Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan Magazine, ELLE, and more. Nearly 9,000 photos were submitted by photographers from 50 different countries to produce this year’s stunning collection of 50 images.

“What makes me so proud of this year’s collection is that you can feel the emotions of a wedding day through these 50 images. It’s a powerfully emotive experience. Of course, our collection would not have been possible without the hundreds of photographers who submitted imagery. We would also like to extend our thanks to our expert judges for their help in curating a collection of images that moves the industry forward,” says Carrie Schwab, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Junebug Weddings.

Five world-renowned wedding photographers assisted the Junebug team in judging this year’s contest: Mike and Shari Vallely of Shari + Mike, Benj Haisch, and Ben and Erin Chrisman of Chrisman Studios.

Winning a Junebug Best of the Best photography contest is one of the highest honors a wedding photographer can receive. Acclaimed wedding photographers Fer Juaristi, Jonas Peterson, Gabe McClintock, Ed Peers, Dan O’Day and Jose Villa have all had winning images in Best of the Best contests. Winning a Junebug Best of the Best award can jump-start a photographer’s career and connect winners to new and exciting opportunities.

The next contest that Junebug Weddings will host is its annual Engagement contest, which opens for submissions in March.

About Junebug Weddings: Junebug Weddings is an international wedding website that inspires artistic couples around the world while connecting them with the best vendors in their region. As a leader in the wedding industry, Junebug curates these image collections to celebrate the artistry of wedding photography. In addition to its Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest, Junebug hosts their Best of the Best Engagement Photography Contest every spring, as well as their Destination Photography Contest in the summer. You can view Junebug’s past contest winners by visiting the 2016 Best of the Best Engagement Collection, the 2016 Destination Photography Collection, and the 2015 Best of the Best Wedding Collection. To learn more about becoming a Junebug Weddings member, please visit our contact page for information regarding our application process.