Considered by NASA as one of the 20 best places to enjoy the night sky, Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula now has a new star...

Considered by NASA as one of the 20 best places to enjoy the night sky, Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula now has a new star, the Grand Velas Los Cabos. Opened on December 20, the luxury resort will play host to a Starry Nights celebration for New Year’s Eve which includes star chefs, star entertainment as in American Idol standouts and DJ, fireworks, and even binoculars insuite to scout Baja’s legendary stars in the sky. Discounted tickets are available for resort guests.

A seven-course dinner with wine pairing starts the celebration with menu highlights like Alaskan Crab Timbale with avocado mousse, caviar and a Miraflores’ watercress vinaigrette; Pan-roasted Chilean Sea Bass with artichoke hearts and winter vegetables topped with a sauce of lemongrass, butter and Blanc de Blancs white wine from the Valle de Guadalupe; and Honduran Chocolate Cremeux with hazelnut praline, pistachio financier, forest berry sorbet and gold flakes. A vegetarian menu is also available with alternative meatless dishes like Pumpkin Soup with hazelnut won ton; Cabbage and Potato Cannelloni with sautéed chambray onions, arugula salad and a Chianti reduction; and Grilled Portobello Medallions with black truffle-mashed potatoes and rosemary sauce.

Star entertainment takes over following dinner, with music from American Idol standouts Kimberly Caldwell, Elliott Yamin and Blake Lewis. DJ Lucky Lou, Resident DJ at Las Vegas’ Encore Beach Club and a member of the Party Rock/LA FREAK crew in which he performs alongside Redfoo of LMFAO fame, caps off the evening with sounds to accompany the over-the-top light show and fireworks display.

Inclusive of premium open bar, the party will be held on Grand Velas Los Cabos’ Terraza del Mar overlooking the Sea of Cortez.

Guests staying at the resort will receive a special binocular turndown amenity to scope the destination’s legendary stars throughout their visit.

Rates start at $1,172 per person per night in double occupancy. The all-inclusive rate includes luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, NYE celebration, and more. Grand Velas Los Cabos’ NYE Starry Nights party is open resort guests for $250 per person and to the public for $350 per person. Dinner starts at 7 pm. Children 17 and under receive a 50% discount. For reservations or additional information, please call 01-624-104-9826, email starrynight(at)velasresorts(dot)com or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com.

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is the fifth property of the family owned and operated Velas Resorts. Located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, the $150 million beachfront property offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 304 ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and insuite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico’s fine wines. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 16,370 sq. ft. convention center with the capability for 20 breakout rooms; 35,000 sq. ft. Leading Spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility; three pools; and pool and beach concierges are available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Life Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens’ and kids’ club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour insuite service. Opening in February, a gallery of contemporary art will continue the company’s commitment to bringing the art, fashion and culture of Mexico to guests. The curved, half-moon design of the hotel catches eyes along the corridor with an iconic grand entrance that’s open air, three stories high and over 300 ft. above sea level. All of this beachfront, just 35 minutes from the Los Cabos International Airport which directly services over 40 destinations in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Velas Resorts are operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, majority owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. For reservations or additional information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com.