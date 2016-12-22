Quality Insights staff pictured with CMS' Dr. Paul McGann, Dennis Wagner, and Jean Moody-Williams The real winners here are the patients.

On December 13, 2016, Quality Insights received an award for its work in reducing unnecessary hospital readmissions and hospital-acquired infections over the past five years. The award was presented at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) annual Quality Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

Quality Insights’ efforts leading to the award supported the national Partnership for Patients initiative, created in 2011 by CMS’ Dr. Paul McGann, Dennis Wagner, and Jean D. Moody-Williams. The trio recently received 2016 Federal Employee of the Year awards for the initiative and, in turn, recognized organizations that made Partnership for Patients a success. To date, it has saved 87,000 lives and $20 billion, and reduced patient harms by 2.1 million.

“To be recognized for our efforts by Dr. McGann, Mr. Wagner and Ms. Moody-Williams was a wonderful moment, but the real winners here are the patients,” Beckey Fain Cochran, MSN, RN, CPHQ, who leads Quality Insights Quality Innovation Network, said. “The partnerships we’ve formed with the healthcare providers in our states and the hard work they’ve put in over the past several years have paid off in the form of better healthcare in our communities. And that’s what we’re all here for.”

Quality Insights continues to collaborate with healthcare providers on quality improvement efforts in Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia as the states’ Medicare Quality Innovation Network – Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO).

Much of Quality Insights’ services come in the form of Learning and Action Networks (LANs) – peer groups where participants hear from experts and their fellow providers, share successes and lessons learned and have access to customized data reports, showing their performance compared to the Network, national averages and more.

In addition to tackling healthcare-acquired conditions and adverse drug events, Quality Insights has formed LANs to improve cardiac care, diabetes care, and adult vaccination rates. Recently it added LANs for improving antibiotic stewardship practices and lowering the instances of opioid drug misuse. Healthcare providers, patients and other stakeholders are invited to participate in these LANs.

“We are excited by the progress that has already been made and by the dedication to patient safety that the providers we work with show on a daily basis. But, there is still much work to be done, and we look forward to continuing our efforts toward better care, better health and lower costs,” said Cochran.

About Quality Insights Quality Innovation Network

Quality Insights is the Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) for Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Quality Insights partners with healthcare providers across the network to bring about widespread, significant improvements in the quality of care they deliver. Our goal is better care, better health and lower costs. To learn more about the network, visit http://www.qualityinsights-qin.org.