Gallup, a global research and analytic company, just released Gallup’s Top Education Findings in 2016, and the list includes a key data point uncovered in Making Assessments Work for All Students: Multiple Measures Matter, results of a national education survey commissioned by the not-for-profit NWEA™.

From the Gallup editors: “Testing That Benefits Students: Opposition to standardized testing has sprung up across the country in recent years. A study by Gallup and the Northwest Evaluation Association found some sharp differences in perceptions of testing among key groups. Three-quarters of students in fifth through 12th grade and more than half of their parents (52%) say that students spend "the right amount of time" or "too little time" taking assessments. By contrast, more than seven in 10 teachers, principals and superintendents believe students spend "too much time" taking assessments.”

The full Make Assessment Work for All Students report includes findings from a survey of more than 4,200 students, parents, teachers, principals and superintendents. Overall it reveals that educators, parents, and students want a balanced approach to K-12 testing that utilizes a variety of academic assessments designed to support and improve teaching and learning.

“Gallup researched and analyzed some very important data about school assessments in this report, which should be helpful to those designing new multiple measure systems in line with ESSA,” said Matt Chapman, CEO of NWEA. “NWEA believes that public opinion about K-12 education matters, so we’re honored to have worked with Gallup to bring new clarity and insight into the conversations people are having about the role of assessment in teaching and learning, and the recognition of the importance of using assessments that inform instruction.”

