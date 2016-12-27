RAIN BDM Expands Its Digital Legal Marketing Services

John F. Reed, Esq. Digital content… enables attorneys to be extremely effective in enhancing their visibility and boosting awareness of their personal brands.

Rain BDM, a business development and marketing consultancy that helps law firms and attorneys across the country build outstanding client relationships, today announced it has expanded its legal service offerings.

The new 360-degree approach to business development leverages the power of traditional marketing and digital content creation to bridge real-life relationships between attorneys and their clients, delivering relevant and targeted content when it is needed most. The end goal is to increase attorneys’ business development efforts and efficiency. The announcement was made by John F. Reed, Esq., Rain BDM founder and chief consultant.

“For law firms, like other professional services providers, marketing sets the table for business development,” said Reed. “Digital content that is tailored to that philosophy can be very powerful. It also enables attorneys to be extremely effective in enhancing their visibility and boosting awareness of their personal brands. The key is leverage: as we say, write once, and publish multiple times.”

Rain BDM’s program emphasizes the importance of traditional marketing tools, including personal biographies, case studies, and other collateral pieces, along with digital content and platforms, such as websites, social media channels, and blogs. This combined approach of online messages is used to help attorneys cultivate relationships through offline business development conversations, networking, and personal referrals.

Added Reed, “When coordinated in a thoughtful, measured way, these tactics play a significant role in supporting a sound business development strategy.”

One tactic frequently leveraged under the 360-degree approach is comprehensive blog management and digital content curation. Properly implemented, a blog is a critical tool in any law firm’s marketing toolbox, delivering several key marketing advantages. Thoughtful content conveys firm and attorneys’ competencies and competitive influences to a broad audience, targeted keywords prompt Google and other search engines to drive visitors to attorney profiles and law firm websites. Blog posts can be promoted through paid and unpaid social media for even greater reach.

Rain BDM’s comprehensive blog curation solution consists of steps and tactics such as identifying and monitoring business, legal, and news portals for items aligned with law practices and brands; generating blog topics based on those news items; drafting original content for attorneys and their firms, or helping to edit existing materials that can then be shared; and formatting, uploading, and optimizing each post for audience engagement. The client becomes an active partner in the process, helping to define the content strategy and providing final editorial approval before any post is published.

“We are not ghostwriters. Instead, we collaborate with clients to generate custom content tailored to preferred voice and tone, becoming their personal writing staff and advising on the best way to give that content legs,” said Reed.

In addition to blog curation, consultants from Rain BDM assist law firms and individual attorneys with establishing and managing social media presence, train and coach attorneys in business development, and serve as an outsourced marketing department.

For further information on Rain BDM, visit: http://rainbdm.com or call (855) 790-7246.

__________________________

About Rain BDM

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Rain BDM is a business development and marketing consultancy that helps law firms of all sizes build outstanding client relationships. Working with hundreds of attorneys in markets across the country, consultants train and coach attorneys in client development, marketing, and social media. The team provides firms with strategic planning, tactical support, content, and comprehensive blog management as well as outsourced marketing department services. Rain BDM can be reached by calling (855) 790-7246 or visiting http://rainbdm.com.