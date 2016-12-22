Magnolia River chose Unanet Financials to help manage both their financials and projects Having the real-time data makes us so much more efficient. The time that we have saved on invoicing alone has been dramatic.

In recent years, they have experienced significant growth and their existing project ERP platform, Deltek Costpoint, was unable to meet their needs. They found their old system cumbersome and it was not able to satisfy their requirements specifically in the areas of invoicing, expenses, and reporting. With Costpoint, they were often forced to create manual work-arounds and many financial efforts had to be manipulated on external spreadsheets.

After an extensive selection process, Magnolia River chose Unanet Financials to help manage both their financials and projects.

Chantelle Miner, the Financial Controller at Magnolia River remarked that, “Having the real-time data makes us so much more efficient. The time that we have saved on invoicing alone has been dramatic.”

Unanet provided Magnolia River with a single system for managing their projects, people and financials that could provide them with the reporting capabilities that they needed to continue to grow their business. As they now have the tools needed to better manage their invoicing and expenses, their time is freed up to focus on growing the business and other strategic initiatives.

About Unanet:

Unanet is a leading provider of Cloud and On-Premise software for project-based organizations. Unanet delivers a purpose-built Project ERP solution with skills management, resource planning, budgeting & forecasting, time & expense reporting, billing & revenue recognition, project management analytics and dashboards, and integrated financials with AR, AP, GL and cost pool calculations. Over 1,000 organizations trust Unanet to maximize staff utilization, reduce administrative costs by 90%, improve invoicing by 10X, and support forward decision-making for improved operations. Unanet has several videos available if you would like to learn more about our firm and capabilities http://www.unanet.com/products/video-demonstrations.