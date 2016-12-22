Seton Hall University Receives $8 Million Estate Gift Commitment

“This truly generous gift will allow Seton Hall to sustain and enhance its status as a leading center of scientific inquiry and learning in the fields of chemistry and biochemistry."

Seton Hall University has received a $6 million addition to a $2 million estate gift commitment from an anonymous donor to support the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. The combined $8 million gift is one of the largest in Seton Hall’s history.

The gift will endow a faculty chair in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, fund research, develop new initiatives, and offer financial support and scholarships to students.

Seton Hall also has received an additional commitment from the donor to provide ongoing annual gifts that will initiate and support the newly created endowed faculty chair in chemistry.

Nicholas Snow, a distinguished Seton Hall professor of chemistry and biochemistry, has been named as the founding endowed faculty chair. Snow, who also serves as the director of the University’s Center for Academic Industry Partnership and interim director of the Office of Grants and Research Services, has been recognized twice by Seton Hall’s Board of Regents for outstanding teaching and service to students.

Seton Hall President A. Gabriel Esteban remarked, “This truly generous gift will allow Seton Hall to sustain and enhance its status as a leading center of scientific inquiry and learning in the fields of chemistry and biochemistry. It will allow us to continue to attract the best and the brightest students and faculty to our university.”

In honor of this gift, the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry will be named at a future date.