ProAct Safety, Inc., a global leader of safety excellence strategies, will continue to host their popular workshops and webinar series through 2017.

The Lean BBS Certification workshops are scheduled for January and May in The Woodlands, TX. Attendees who complete the workshop will be certified for three years in ProAct Safety’s best-in-industry BBS methods. “BBS methodologies are proven to be effective, but the real challenge is fitting the approach to each company’s unique organizational culture,” said Galloway. “This workshop outlines clear steps to help clients match our successful methods to their unique processes, cultures and operational realities.”

The STEPS to Safety Culture ExcellenceSM workshop will share the most successful strategies for customizing safety excellence processes for organizations and developing a three-year to five-year safety excellence business plan, based on the 5-star Amazon rated book, STEPS to Safety Culture Excellence (Wiley, 2013). The workshop, which has limited-seating availability, is scheduled in April in The Woodlands, Texas.

The two bi-monthly webinar series are designed to bring comprehensive and timely education to safety professionals and continuous improvement teams in any location. They are titled on their specific focuses: Safety Excellence and Behavior-Based Safety. Each series offers 14 days of on-demand viewing for those who can’t attend the live events. Annual subscriptions are also available, offering the subscriber instant access to all previous recordings from the series, available on-demand for the length of the subscription. A dual subscription is also available with a significant discount.

For more information about these events or more chances to see us speak, visit: http://proactsafety.com/events/event-schedule.

