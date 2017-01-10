BlumShapiro Elects Weymouth, Massachusetts Resident Steven Buccigross as New Partner

Share Article

Steven Buccigross elected Partner at BlumShapiro

News Image

Boston, MA (PRWEB)

BlumShapiro, the largest regional accounting and business consulting firm based in New England with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, has announced the election of a new partner, Steven T. Buccigross, CPA.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Buccigross is a partner in BlumShapiro’s Accounting and Auditing Department. Buccigross joined BlumShapiro in 2014 as a member of the firm’s accounting and auditing practice, having previously served as partner at Feeley & Driscoll and manager at McGladrey. His areas of expertise include construction, manufacturing, real estate, non-profit organizations, and technology. He currently serves on the Audit Personnel Subcommittee in Massachusetts.

Buccigross is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. Buccigross serves as a Scholarship Committee Member of the Construction Financial Management Association and a Committee Member of the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund.

Buccigross received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bryant University. He is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Taxation from Bentley University.

He is a resident of Weymouth, Massachusetts.

###

BlumShapiro is the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England, with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The firm, with over 400 professionals and staff, offers a diversity of services which includes auditing, accounting, tax and business advisory services. In addition, BlumShapiro provides a variety of specialized consulting services such as succession and estate planning, business technology services, employee benefit plan audits and litigation support and valuation. The firm serves a wide range of privately held companies, government and non-profit organizations and provides non-audit services for publicly traded companies.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Tom DeVitto, Chief Marketing Officer
BlumShapiro
+1 860-561-6851
Email >
@BlumShapiroCo
since: 07/2009
Follow >
Follow us on
Visit website