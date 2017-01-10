BlumShapiro Elects Burlington Resident Corey VenezianoAs New Partner

BlumShapiro, the largest regional accounting and business consulting firm based in New England with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, has announced the election of a new partner, Corey C. Veneziano, CPA, MSAT.

Veneziano is a partner in the Tax Compliance Department in BlumShapiro’s West Hartford, Connecticut office. Veneziano has a wide range of experience in tax compliance, consulting and planning for privately held businesses and their owners. He has provided tax services to clients in a variety of industries, including manufacturing/distribution, retail and professional services.

Veneziano joined BlumShapiro in 2013 from CohnReznick where he served as a tax manager. Currently, Veneziano is actively involved in the recruiting process at BlumShapiro and frequently participates in recruiting functions. He currently serves on the firm’s MDR Business Development Committee, MDR Food & Beverage Committee and Tax Personnel Subcommittee in Connecticut.

Veneziano is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Veneziano received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Central Connecticut State University and a Master of Science in Accounting and Taxation from University of Hartford.

He is a resident of Burlington, Connecticut.

