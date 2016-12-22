Real Estate Attorney Alexander Jackins Joins Greenberg Traurig

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added real estate attorney Alexander X. Jackins as a shareholder in its Northern Virginia office. Mr. Jackins, who has more than 16 years of experience in real estate and general corporate matters, focuses his practice on representing real estate investors, developers, public agencies, and owners in the acquisition, development, and disposition of commercial real estate including office, retail, residential, and mixed-use development projects.

“Alex brings a great wealth of experience, knowledge, and skills with real estate and the public private partnership sector that our clients will benefit from,” said Michael R. Sklaire, co-managing shareholder of the firm’s Northern Virginia office. “We are excited to have him as part of the Greenberg Traurig family, and look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Jackins, formerly a partner at Nossaman, LLP, represented a national real estate investment firm in the negotiation of a joint venture for the acquisition and development of a projected $700 million mixed-use development project adjacent to the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Mr. Jackins has experience with the acquisition and disposition of air rights in connection with large scale mixed-use and transit oriented development projects and he also advises public sector clients on various methods to maximize the value of assets that may be used to encourage private sector funding, including, without limitation, the sale of air rights and naming rights, the use of tax increment financing, business improvement districts, tax credits, and developer fees.

“As we continue to grow our practice to meet the demands of the market and our clients, we are pleased to welcome Alex to the firm,” said Robert J. Ivanhoe, chair of the firm’s Global Real Estate Practice and co-chair of the REIT Practice. “He will further expand Greenberg Traurig’s already robust real estate practice.”

Mr. Jackins received his law degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and a B.A. in economics at the University of Maryland. He is admitted to both the Virginia and Washington, D.C. bars.

“I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig, which has the global reach and breadth of experience that will enable me to better service my clients,” Mr. Jackins said.

