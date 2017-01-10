Innovecs - Leading Tech Outsourcer Sharpens Gaming Focus

Doug Dyer, Managing Director of Innovecs US I’ve worked with development outsourcers throughout my career in gaming and Innovecs is absolutely best-of-breed

Innovecs, a cloud-based outsourcing company with offices globally and R&D centers in Ukraine, today announced the appointment of gaming industry veteran Doug Dyer to Managing Director of Innovecs US. Dyer has spent over 20 years leading business teams in the gaming industry including as THQ’s General Manager of Wireless and as Warner Brothers’ Vice President of Mobile Gaming.

Dyer will spearhead the formation of Innovecs Gaming, a new division of Innovecs based in New York City, specially designed and dedicated to advance the company’s leadership position in the global games outsourcing sector. Dyer will work closely with the advanced engineering and art teams, based in Kiev, to expand on existing client relationships with industry leaders that include SGN and Zynga.

“We’re excited to welcome a truly accomplished industry veteran like Doug to our management team,” said Alex Lutskiy, CEO of Innovecs. “Gaming has been the fastest growing sector of our business in recent years and I’m confident that Doug will help us bolster that growth to a whole new level.”

In addition to THQ and Warner Brothers, Dyer was previously CEO of publicly-traded Oasys Mobile and has most recently advised a diverse client list of game, ad, non-profits, government, and payment companies. Throughout his career, Dyer has spearheaded the launch of over one hundred games, apps, and other media products across all platforms and most every hardware device.

“I’ve worked with development outsourcers throughout my career in gaming and Innovecs is absolutely best-of-breed,” said Doug Dyer, Managing Director of Innovecs US. “Their innovative approach to creating seamless partnerships with client teams is what sets them apart and was key to my decision to join the company.”

ABOUT INNOVECS

A global company with offices in San Francisco, New York, London and Tel-Aviv and with R&D facilities in Ukraine, Innovecs specializes in serving Gaming & Entertainment, Adtech, Fintech, E-commerce, Telecom and Healthcare markets. Innovecs focuses on mobile and web development, blockchain, ad tech technologies, animation and art asset creation. To learn more about Innovecs, visit http://www.innovecs.com/