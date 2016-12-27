Exapta Solutions partners with Advance Acceptance equipment finance. We chose Advance Acceptance because of their work with another specialty ag manufacturer -- Matt Hagny, president and founder of Exapta Solutions.

Advance Acceptance is partnering with no-till agriculture manufacturer Exapta Solutions of Salina, Kansas, to offer equipment finance services.

"We're pleased to now offer financing by a top-shelf company, Advance Acceptance, for our UniForce products. We realize our UniForce system is a significant investment, and that some customers may want convenient financing options. We chose Advance Acceptance because of their work with another specialty ag manufacturer," said Matt Hagny, president and founder of Exapta Solutions.

Exapta Solutions was created by farmers and agronomists to fulfill a need for better seeding technology and methods. Their products and educational efforts are brought to the public by staff that has grown up in the agriculture industry.

"Our goal is to improve the buying experience for end-customers, while helping our partners close more sales -- by removing the burden of shopping around for finance," said Conrad Magalis, marketing manager of Advance Acceptance.

Advance Acceptance partners with agriculture equipment manufacturers and dealers of all sizes across the United States, to provide in-house equipment financing and leasing services.

Being a division of First Western Bank & Trust also means that end-customers receive an attractive interest rate and the peace-of-mind that they're doing business with a regulated financial institution.

"Many of our partners offer zero-percent interest rate equipment finance programs, to create life-long brand advocates. Advance Acceptance helps to facilitate this process," said Conrad Magalis.

Advance Acceptance caters to agriculture customers by offering equipment finance programs that meet seasonal budgeting demands of this specialized industry. The manufacturer also benefits from the ability to tailor a finance program specific to their customer base.

Founded in 1972 as an in-house finance division of Advance Machine Co., Advance Acceptance provides national equipment finance and leasing services for leading brands across the United States. Advance Acceptance is a division of First Western Bank & Trust, of Minot, North Dakota.