Norwegian Cruise Line just announced that for the first time, Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, won the Elite Travel Agency of the Year Award. This is the highest award from the cruise line.

"As our partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line gets stronger each year, earning Elite Travel Agency of the Year is a proud accomplishment that showcases the relationship between Norwegian Cruise Line and Cruise Planners," said Michelle Fee, CEO and co-founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Norwegian Cruise Line’s dedicated representatives prioritize Cruise Planners agents, which shows how the company is committed to travel agent success through its Partners First initiative.”

Cruise Planners is the nation’s leading home-based travel franchise and continues to increase sales using the latest technology and marketing tools – most of them created in-house specifically for Cruise Planners agents. The mutually-beneficial relationship is founded on the fact that Norwegian Cruise Line participates in all facets of Cruise Planners’ marketing, training and promotional projects, which helps with agent education, client awareness and brand recognition. Cruise Planners continues to support Norwegian’s products, promotions and training. The brands also collaborate on a variety of initiatives for example, an enhanced groups program and Completely Packaged Vacations, which offers proprietary bundled land and cruise packages all supporting agent’s bottom lines.

Cruise Planners has consistently been honored by Norwegian Cruise Line as a Franchise and Home-Based Partner of the Year and this is the first time the company has earned this distinction.

“The success of Norwegian Cruise Line relies on the support of our travel partners, and we are delighted to award Cruise Planners with our 2016 Elite Agency of the Year,” said Andy Stuart President and Chief Operating Officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “They are truly deserving of this designation, as Michelle, Vicky and the entire team continue to raise the bar when it comes to partnership, marketing, innovation and technology.”

Last year, hundreds of Cruise Planners agents sailed on the Norwegian Escape as part of the company’s annual convention. Hosting the Cruise Planners team introduces the industry’s top travel agents to the newest products, restaurant concepts and more on new ships and often leads to positive sales results and enhanced brand loyalty from agents.

“We appreciate how Norwegian Cruise Line matches our goal of keeping veteran clients satisfied with superior customer service while reaching first-time cruisers through innovations,” Fee said. “We are confident that next year will bring even more success for the incredible partnership between Norwegian Cruise Line and Cruise Planners.”

