Skynet Solutions Awarded Congressional Commendation

Skynet Solutions, an Oklahoma-based web services company, was recently recognized with a Congressional Commendation for its mission to educate, enhance and strengthen the small business presence in Oklahoma. This Congressional Commendation, awarded by U.S. Representative Jim Bridenstine, officially recognizes the outstanding public achievement by those within their districts.

As an official Google Partner, Skynet Solutions marketing experts are able to share their knowledge with other local businesses to encourage growth and help them succeed. By hosting and participating in "GYBO" (Get Your Business Online) seminars throughout Oklahoma, Skynet Solutions has provided the opportunity for small business owners throughout the state the opportunity to gain more exposure online through google maps listings.

Skynet Solutions, in conjunction with Tulsa SCORE, created and hosted the inaugural SCORE Small Business Summit Tulsa to foster growth and knowledge in the small business community. This event brought together hundreds of regional mentors, business experts and entrepreneurs to discuss the development and growth of a small business, from inception to continued growth.

The web services company has also partnered with Tulsa SCORE to provide workshops across the state of Oklahoma. These workshops are designed to help small business owners cover a broad range of topics to help understand the importance of Google Analytics and S.E.O best practices, effectively utilizing email marketing and unlocking the potential of their social media business page. These workshops, along with GYBO seminars have been shown to be the most effective ways a small business can grow.

With this Congressional Commendation, Skynet Solutions is officially recognized for its outstanding commitment to helping small businesses within the state of Oklahoma succeed online. New workshops are consistently being added across the state of Oklahoma and can be found through Skynet Solutions' Facebook event calendar. The company hopes to expand these workshops to greater serve the small business communities of Oklahoma.

