Cellular Sales Opens 600th Store Located in Brewster

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, is announcing it has crossed the 600 store milestone with the opening of its newest store in Brewster.

The new store opened Nov. 23 and is located at 1511 Route 22. The store sits just next to ACME Markets in the Lakeview Shopping Center.

“This is a big milestone for us,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Nichole Torchio. “We’re excited to be in Brewster, and thrilled we’ve grown to the point that Cellular Sales now has 600 stores across the country.”

Since the founding of Cellular Sales in 1993, the company has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company now employs 4,500 people across 32 states. Cellular Sales’ success can be attributed to its focus on customer service, which has been a signature of the company since its establishment.

“To be part of a company that values customer service the way we do is something truly special,” Cellular Sales Regional Director John Stevens said. “We look forward to showing that customer-first experience to everyone that comes through the doors of the Brewster store.”

Cellular Sales is looking to fill sales positions at the Brewster store and is searching for a candidate with a passion for customer service. Those interested in applying for jobs at the Brewster Cellular Sales store can visit jobs.cellularsales.com.

