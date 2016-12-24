Tucson Apocalypse Attraction to Reopen at The Slaughterhouse

Tucson Screamers, local scare experts, announced this week that their interactive zombie shooting experience, Apocalypse, will be reopening for one weekend only on Friday January 21st and Saturday January 22nd. The event will be held at the Slaughterhouse, 1102 West Grant Road and tickets will go on sale December 21st. This very popular event always sells out quickly.

“Apocalypse operates around the world. We have had events in London, New York, Orlando and more. It’s turned into quite a global phenomenon and it all started here in Tucson, so we are pleased to bring Apocalypse back to its roots. it is important to us that the community knows how much we appreciate their enthusiasm and their continued support,” said Bobby Sutton, owner and manager of Tucson Screamers.

The Apocalypse experience is exciting and unique. Once your group arrives at the Slaughterhouse you check in and create a team name. When it is your team’s turn to play, the gruesome fun begins; you will be sent through the zombie infested grounds to the armory where your team will be outfitted with military grade irM4 weapons. The irM4 laser training rifle features state-of-the-art infrared optics and electronics, plus a design that mimics an actual AR15/M4 rifle, including weight and size. Your team will then fight the hordes of zombies waiting for you inside. Do your best to survive the Apocalypse.

Tickets for this extreme event are on sale now. The experience is played in teams of 2 to 4 people so keep that in mind when you are purchasing Tickets. For more information check out http://www.slaughterhousetucson.com/apocalypse or follow us of Facebook http://www.facebook.com/slaughterhousetucson.

Tucson Screamers is a 501C3 designated by the IRS. We have given over $250,000 to local groups, teams and schools in our community. We have also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars with local vendors, supply stores, restaurants, etc, in the last 6 years alone. We hope to continue our strong support of the community by funding additional programs and working with local organizations to help them meet their financial needs.