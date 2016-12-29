Muscle Media Magazine Announces New Editor in Chief for 2017

Muscle Media is honored to announce Dr. Thomas Fisher as the new Editor in Chief for Muscle Media Magazine and publications. A proud US Navy veteran, he arrives with a very prestigious and well-rounded background. Dr. Tom possesses two Master’s degrees—his first in Counseling Psychology and Human Development and his second in Exercise Physiology. He was awarded his PhD from the University of Central Florida in 2003. Currently, Dr. Fisher is an Associate Lecturer for the Sport and Exercise Science Program at UCF while also providing outside consultations through MonuMental Performance, his Private Practice for Performance Enhancement. Dr. Fisher is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), a NAUI/PADI SCUBA Dive Master, and a Senior Martial Arts Black-Belt Instructor/Examiner/Referee. Now serving as Editor in Chief for Muscle Media Magazine, Dr. Fisher will be utilizing his eclectic background to manage a full team of contributing authors and qualified specialists to offer insights on the current research literature in a wide variety of fields related to health, wellness, nutrition, and human performance.

About Muscle Media -- Originally created as a resource directed towards a hardcore bodybuilding community, Muscle Media will be evolving into a more well-rounded publication by addressing broader lifestyle topics. In a fast-paced society that is constantly moving, Muscle Media has committed to adjusting to the climate and responding to the changing interests of our readers. Muscle Media will be made available for download in a bi-monthly publication that will be accessible worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.musclemediaonline.com.