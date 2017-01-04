AASM SleepTM Video Conferencing Platform Now Available to DME Market

AASM SleepTM “The AASM SleepTM platform gives DME providers all of the tools necessary to lower costs and improve communication with patients through live, web-based video visits."

AASM SleepTM, a state-of-the-art telemedicine platform for board-certified sleep medicine physicians and accredited sleep centers, is now available to facilitate convenient, secure video functionality specifically for the durable medical equipment (DME) industry.

AASM SleepTM provides a comprehensive solution for the DME field. A core component of the system is a secure, web-based video platform that facilitates live, interactive consultations and follow-up visits from a distance, providing enhanced convenience for DME providers and patients. The video platform enables DME providers to demonstrate equipment set-up, troubleshoot potential problems, and deliver personalized consultations more cost-effectively. This convenient, personal assistance will strengthen treatment adherence and overall patient outcomes. For DME providers that utilize home visits, AASM SleepTM offers the potential for substantial savings.

“Telemedicine is changing the health care landscape by increasing connectivity between patients and health care providers, and now that convenience is available to DME providers and their at-home patients,” said American Academy of Sleep Medicine Executive Director Jerry Barrett. “AASM SleepTM is the standard-bearer for a new era of DME solutions that will enhance the accessibility of affordable, convenient, patient-centered care nationwide.”

DME providers can leverage the web-based video platform to see thousands of patients per year – many more than they could see with in-person home visits, and at a much lower cost. In fact, a DME provider could enjoy significant annual cost savings by transitioning to video visits.

“The AASM SleepTM platform gives DME providers all of the tools necessary to lower costs and improve communication with patients through live, web-based video visits,” said Barrett.

The DME industry plays a major role in the treatment of several health conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic disease that afflicts nearly 30 million adults in the U.S. According to Harris Williams & Co.*, the demand for DME products worldwide will continue to grow due to an aging population, growing preference for home-based care and an increase in insured population as a result of the Affordable Care Act. The highly-competitive DME industry has a dynamic reimbursement model, driving many providers to optimize technology to reduce inefficiencies and costs while improving the quality of services provided.

The latest version of AASM SleepTM is available for purchase on the AASM SleepTM website for a setup fee of $250 and an annual fee of $500, with ongoing plans based on projected usage. For more information, visit http://www.sleeptm.com.

