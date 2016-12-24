From an Attic To A Mansion: The Rags To Riches Story of San Antonio Real Estate Magnate Joe Mangione Always treat people with kindness and respect and take the word "if" out of your vocabulary.

What began as a family history project resulted in a book about overcoming obstacles. As a child, Author D. Scott Mangione knew his father was a successful businessman and wanted to document his life for his siblings. The result is an inspirational, true story of Joe Mangione, a little boy raised in Katonah, New York on welfare who started working at 9 years old and became the ultimate deal maker, a multi-millionaire and often called the titan of Texas.

“To grow you must move outside your comfort zone,” says Joe Mangione. “Always treat people with kindness and respect and take the word ‘if’ out of your vocabulary.”

D. Scott Mangione and his father are taking the message of hard work and will power to organizations working with disadvantaged youth and are committed to donating a portion of sales of From An Attic To A Mansion to San Antonio emergency shelters for children.

“In From An Attic To A Mansion, you will not only read about how to achieve success through ‘wheeling and dealing’ you will learn how love, a positive attitude and giving heart has a direct influence on your success,” said Sheryl L. Harley, is a former business associate.

D. Scott Mangione is the eldest son of real estate mogul Joe Mangione. He wrote From an Attic to a Mansion out of a desire to record his father's remarkable life and his road to success so that others may follow his example. Mangione is an educator and musician and has composed several songs and written screenplays. He has a master's degree in education.

