Our passion is helping business owners reach new levels of sales by developing winning sales, SEO and marketing strategies and avoiding common marketing mistakes.

McKinney, Texas has been named the No. 1 place to live by Money Magazine and continues to develop into a booming economic district with the help from the local chamber and its active membership.

McKinney Chamber of Commerce channels customers to local businesses as well as provides networking and promotional opportunities for businesses through the McKinney Chamber website, local events, educational workshops and more. The McKinney Chamber of Commerce believes that one of the many draws to McKinney is the vigorous business environment.

According to a study by the Shapiro Group, “consumers are 63% more likely to do business with a company they know is a member of the local chamber of commerce.”

Customers trust and look to the chamber of commerce for the best businesses and resources in town, which encourages many growing businesses to join and help improve the commerce.

MarketCrest currently services clients in five states and looks forward to partnering with a wide variety of McKinney businesses and corporations.

Scott Berry, founder of MarketCrest, said, “being based out of McKinney will provide us with new opportunities to serve an expanded client base and grow our firm. Our passion is helping business owners reach new levels of sales by developing winning sales, SEO and marketing strategies and avoiding common marketing mistakes.”

MarketCrest provides a variety of marketing services for business owners including content, search (SEO), Ad Words, email, social media and consulting. Companies large and small can benefit from the proper combination of online marketing services.

Visit MarketCrest’s website to request a marketing strategy consultation.

Sources:

Money Magazine “Best Places to Live 2014”