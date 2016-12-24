Alexandria and Zoe Hitt We hope you enjoy this magical Christmas journey - sunshine and snowtime style! - Hitt Family

Just in time for the holidays, the Hitt family invites you and yours to take part in the celebration of two unique, exciting and dynamic books written by Alexandria and Zoe Hitt.

The first book, entitled “Christmastime In The Sunshine With Coco The Magic Rock!” is a celebration of the Golden Season: Part One. This enchanting story is about a boy named Kolby who lives in Miamitown. Kolby is curious about seeing snow during Christmas. Although his wish to see snow this year during Christmas becomes a challenge, he and his friends still have a great time. While celebrating in Miamitown, they experience an unexpected, magical and amazing moment during one of the last days of the “Golden Season!” Young readers will enjoy how Kolby celebrates Christmas traditions and activities in the sunshine! This is also a great read for teachers and parents who have elementary age kids!

The second book, entitled “Christmastime In The Snowtime With Coco The Sand Girl!” is a celebration of the Silver Season: Part Two. This delightful story is about how Kolby finally gets his wish to see snow during Christmas for the very first time. Kolby is so excited to finally experience all of the Christmas time traditions and activities in the snow in Erietown. While celebrating with his cousins and new friends, he experiences another unexpected, magical and amazing moment during one of the last days of the “Silver Season!” Young readers will enjoy Kolby’s magical Christmas adventure in the snow!

“We hope you enjoy this magical Christmastime journey - sunshine and snowtime style,” shares the Hitt Family.

About the Authors: Alexandria and Zoe Hitt have worked on these children’s stories for over seven years. What began as a fun activity in the backseat of their parent’s car on the way to elementary school in Miami, has now developed into one huge Christmas story. So big, they had to create a “Part One” and a “Part Two.” Alexandria served as the lead author for part one of this magical Christmas adventure which introduces the character Coco the Magic Rock. Zoe took the helm as the lead author for part two which continues in the snow with Coco the Sand Girl!

Alexandria is now a freshman in college working on her international finance career while younger sister Zoe is home schooled following her tennis dreams. Both have aspirations to write more books in the future.

To obtain a copy of the books: “Christmastime In The Sunshine With Coco The Magic Rock!: Celebration Of The Golden Season: Part One” - 40 pages/hardcover - $19.99 13:978-0977992034 - Publication date is October, 2016. “Christmastime In The Snowtime With Coco The Sand Girl!: Celebration Of The Silver Season: Part Two”- 46 pages/hardcover - $19.99 13:978-0977992041 - Publication date is December, 2016.

Both books are published by Imaas Books (IB) and printed by Lightning Source and are available at amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, booksamillion, and other fine online bookstores. You can also visit Pyramid Books 544-2 Gateway Blvd.Boynton Beach, FL 33435

For more information, visit http://www.roaddollls.com (it is spelled with 3 “l” in roaddollls), or http://www.goodreads.com; and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - roaddollls.