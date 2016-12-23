PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation’s 26th largest accounting and advisory firm, today announced the release of “From Hedge Fund to Family Office: Making the Right Choices for Your Investment Business and Family,” an article written by Partner Alan S. Kufeld. The new piece explores the intricacies of converting from a hedge fund into a family office and discusses how investment managers can leverage their expertise to properly structure their new business. The article is available on the Insights section of the PKF O’Connor Davies website.

“Converting to a family office is a trend that we have been monitoring for some time. Increased regulation and inconsistent market performance has led to the growing numbers,” said Kufeld. “There are key considerations – which have traditionally been under the radar – which managers should consider. This article brings those considerations to the forefront so that investment leaders can be primed and prepared to make the right decision for their business.”

Kufeld’s piece identifies a number of key points that hedge fund managers should consider and evaluate before making any big decisions. Those considerations start at the foundation with operational structure. Managers need to decide if they want a single-, multi- or hybrid family office structure because each carry different advantages and challenges. In the article, he also covers:



Timing

Liquidation

Management and leadership teams

Risk and compliance

Tax planning

Governance

Other services/functions

Kufeld brings deep expertise in the lifecycle of hedge funds and launching family offices to his thought leadership pieces. His diverse experience in other areas like accounting, tax planning and specialized strategies gives him unique insight that can help managers avoid potential pitfalls.

