San Diego’s homeless population faces many problems, but this holiday season, the mission to relieve hunger is already underway.

TrueNutrition.com, a sports nutrition company based in Vista, will be donating thousands of dollars worth of gourmet oatmeal to homeless shelters across the San Diego area, in an effort to give back to (and feed) its community this holiday season. The company dropped off over 3500 lbs of oatmeal to local shelters, including Brother Benno’s, Operation Hope, Community Resource Center, and The Bread of Life Rescue Mission early Thursday morning.

Just last week, TrueNutrition, a leading provider in the realm of supplements and custom nutrition products, announced the immediate acquisition of MyOatmeal.com, a popular customizable oatmeal provider formerly based out of Southern Arizona. The company has now proceeded to donate over 3500 lbs worth of MyOatmeal.com’s gourmet inventory to over four homeless shelters around the North County in time for the holidays.

“Thanks for all of this delicious oatmeal, we will definitely be able to get it to the people that need it this holiday season,” said Marty, one of supervisors at Brother Benno’s.

“Great stuff guys,” said Evan of Operation Hope, “we rely 100% on donations for breakfast meals here so it will be put to good use immediately.”

“We are very appreciative of the San Diego community, and because of our recent acquisition of MyOatmeal.com, we are donating several thousand dollars worth of gourmet oatmeal to homeless families and children in need this holiday season. Philanthropy and charity are core values of our company. ” said Douglas Smith, Co-Owner of TrueNutrition.com.

TrueNutrition.com ‘s acquisition of MyOatmeal.com comes as no surprise; the company has grown steadily since it burst onto the bodybuilding and nutritional supplement industry nearly a decade ago with customizable protein powder options. Now, they have expanded and improved upon their second innovative website tool, a Custom Oatmeal Generator, a cutting-edge service that puts the design and control over all ingredients into the hands of the customer. The level of customization is truly limitless allowing the customer to choose from a variety of oats, fruits, seeds, nuts, flavors, sweeteners, and more for in excess of 20 billion possible combinations!

“TrueNutrition's reputation in the industry is unrivaled. There couldn’t be a better fit with a company for this transaction.” says Anthony Collova, original founder of MyOatmeal.com

“MyOatmeal.com users will have plenty to look forward once they see each of these exciting new changes take hold,” says TrueNutrition co-owner Douglas Smith. “Not only will they continue to receive the same great products that they have come to know and love, but they will be opened up to a whole new world of customizable products that they never even knew existed!”

"We are very excited about this acquisition, and see it as a continuation of the mission that we originally set out to accomplish in the industry," said co-owner Dante Trudel. "We are continuing to expand our reach and product line in keeping people healthy and fit. We have big plans for expansion, and improvement in 2017"

