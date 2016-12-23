NJ MET won the Corporate Vision Magazine 2016 Mid-Market Achievement Award

Joseph Federico, Vice President and Director of Operations at NJ MET, Inc. announced that NJ MET was awarded the 2016 Mid-Market Achievement Award in the area of Electronic Component Procurement and Testing by Corporate Vision Magazine.

“We are very happy to be recognized in this way,” said Joseph Federico from their NJ laboratory headquarters. “We pride ourselves on the personal attention that we give to each client’s order.” The magazine supplement announcing the award winners can be found at http://issuu.com/aiglobalmedia/docs/cv_mid-market_achievement_awards/19?e=15629828/39434708

Corporate Vision created the awards to highlight the achievements of mid-market businesses because they felt that this segment of the business community is often overlooked. Award recipients are focused on quality and success. Information about the awards can be found on the CV Magazine website. http://www.corp-vis.com/2016-mid-market-achievement-awards

NJ MET Inc. is AS9100 Rev. C/lS09001:2008 certified, and recently successfully completed the Defense Logistic Agency's (DLA) laboratory suitability assessment. They are now qualified to test Federal Stock Classes 5961 (Semiconductor Devices) and FSC 5962 (Microcircuits) to DLA's QTSL test requirements. NJ Met is also registered with GIDEP. SAE International, ERA, ASTM, ITAR, IEEE. and ANSI/ESD20.20.

For nearly 40 years, NJ MET Inc. has been a pioneer in the Commercial, Military, Aerospace, Space, Industrial, Automotive and Medical fields providing worldwide quality electronic component procurement, screening and qualification testing of electronic component products. More information about NJ MET can be found on its website. http://www.njmetmtl.com. Please call Joseph Federico at 973 546-5393 for more information about range of testing and consulting services that NJ MET provides.