Condé Nast Traveler announced the winners of its 2017 GOLD LIST with three North American properties within the Auberge Resorts Collection - Auberge du Soleil and Calistoga Ranch in Napa Valley, and Hotel Jerome in Aspen - recognized as selected winners.

The Condé Nast Traveler Gold List 2017 recognizes the hotels around the world that the title’s editors and contributors visit time and time again – and daydream about long after checkout. “This year’s Gold List is a collective love letter to all of those hotels and resorts around the world that set the standard for a life well-lived,” says Pilar Guzmán in her editor’s letter. “So while these stays are meant to take you out of the familiar, they nonetheless serve as the gold standard for how we should treat one another and ourselves – even when we are the ones making the beds.”

“We’re honored for three of our resorts to be acknowledged on Condé Nast Traveler’s coveted list. This top recognition is a result of our commitment to exemplary service, remarkable experiences, and the individuality of each property,” said Mark Harmon, Founder and Managing Partner, Auberge Resorts.

“It is a great accomplishment to have more properties in the US recognized on the Gold List by the discerning editors of Condé Nast Traveler than any other hotel company,” said Craig Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “By creating unique experiences that capture the local flavor of the destination at each of our resorts, we continue to distinguish Auberge Resorts as the best in a very competitive landscape.”

The three North American properties, Auberge du Soleil, the collection’s flagship resort and most awarded hotel in Napa Valley; Calistoga Ranch, the eco-luxury resort nestled among 157 acres in a secluded canyon in the Calistoga region of Napa Valley; and the iconic Hotel Jerome, surrounded by the magnificence of the Rocky Mountains in Aspen, will be featured in January 2017 issue.

About Condé Nast Traveler

As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen’s bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 28-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 3 Webby Awards in 2015. http://www.cntraveler.com

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley, Calif.; Esperanza and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen, Colo.; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride, Colo.; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening 2017), with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.