Gold Helm Games Launches 'Master Bass Angler' on the Google Play Store

Mobile game developer Gold Helm Games today announced their first title, Master Bass Angler, which is available for Android devices on the Google Play Store. Master Bass Angler is an arcade style bass fishing game with nonstop fishing action.

In Master Bass Angler, players fish for 5 species of bass on the hottest lakes in the USA. Each day they play, players are automatically entered into daily fishing tournaments, where they are bracketed according to skill level. Ultra-competitive players can join fishing “Battles”, a head-to-head game mode which pits them against other players from around the world for in-game prizes.

“We created Master Bass Angler for players that are looking for a more exciting and competitive bass fishing experience,” said Brian Jandula, founder of Gold Helm Games. “We believe that our genre-leading online play modes along with state of the art graphics and sound effects set Master Bass Angler apart from all other fishing games available today.”

Master Bass Angler features “Swipe-to-Cast” controls for an intuitive casting experience. Players can also upgrade their fishing tackle and electronics to help them along the way. A fishing talent tree is also available for those that wish to improve their fishing skills while progressing through the game.

Master Bass Angler is a free bass fishing game available now on the Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.GoldHelmGames.MasterBassAngler

Gold Helm Games

We are an independent mobile game development company based out of Chicago, Illinois. Visit us online at http://www.masterbassangler.com.

Press Contact:

Name: Brian Jandula

Email: brian(at)masterbassangler(dot)com

Press Kit: http://www.masterbassangler.com/press