Brunswick Forest in Wilmington Award Winning Coastal Community Adds 350 More Families in 2016

Recently in December there was an epic holiday celebration for Brunswick Forest, known as one of the best neighborhoods in Wilmington NC according to Real Estate Scorecard. For the holiday celebration, the developers of the coastal community hosted an evening of fun and festivities for residents and guests. During the event at The Villages at Brunswick Forest, everyone had a chance to choose a family Christmas tree, sip hot chocolate provided by Lowes Foods, and get some holiday shopping done with discounts and free gifts. The evening then settled in to an outdoor screening of the holiday movie Elf, with plenty of classic Christmas laughs for children and adults.

The evening was also a chance to celebrate another banner year of welcoming new families and neighbors to the master-planned community. While retirement communities in Wilmington NC saw an influx of new people, Brunswick Forest welcomed 350 new families during 2016. This number was up from 340 new families in 2015, and 300 in both 2013 and 2014. With such exponential growth, and continuous development of brand new homes and desirable amenities, the coastal community continues to be one of the best neighborhoods in Wilmington NC.

Speaking of recent sales, and Leland NC real estate in general, Jerry Helms, Director of Sales and Marketing for Brunswick Forest said, "We continue to sell significantly more property than any other community in the area. Largely because of the diversity of homes we have to offer. One size does not fit all here, so our wide range practically ensures there’s something for everyone.”

The Leland NC real estate development has low-maintenance town homes, move-in ready single family homes, and home-sites at affordable prices, where you can build the home of your dreams. Well designed amenities that make this one of the best neighborhoods in Wilmington NC include a championship golf course, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an 18,000 sq. ft. wellness center, tennis, nature trails, a small boat launch, and community parks and gardens. Needless to say, if folks are looking to stay active in retirement, this is the place to live according to Real Estate Scorecard.

Prices for Leland NC real estate in the community range from $200,000 to more than $1 million for single family homes. If you are looking to build a home, ready-to-build home sites start from the $70,000 range. And as for the style of homes in Brunswick Forest, there are many architectural designs by regional builders you can choose from. In Banyan Bay, residents enjoy a warm Floridian-style within their private, gated enclave, while homes in The Leewards at Shelmore are West Indies inspired. In Spring Branch at Shelmore, residents enjoy the laid back vibes of coastal cottage living.

And to make sure they remain one of the best neighborhoods in Wilmington NC, developers at Brunswick Forest are always stepping up their game. In 2016, amenity upgrades and additions included the renovation of the main swimming pool, and the addition of a fleet of GPS-enable golf carts, to create a resort-style of play at Cape Fear National® golf course. These new high-tech carts can keep scores, track elapsed time, determine yardages, show aerial views of the golf course, and even message golf course staff. You won't find features like this at any of the retirement communities in Wilmington NC.

It is for these reasons and more, that in 2016, 350 new families made their way to Brunswick Forest. And with the number of new residents growing each year, there are more and more great things coming to this first-class community. If folks are interested in family-friendly or retirement communities in Wilmington NC, visit Brunswick Forest in 2017, and see what people love about its fun and active lifestyle.

Call Brunswick Forest directly at 877-588-4313 to schedule a tour.

About Real Estate Scorecard:

Real Estate Scorecard writes unbiased real estate reviews providing in-depth information about popular gated communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas,Tennessee and Central America, all in an effort to help people discover where to retire in the South.

Website: http://realestatescorecard.com