UHY welcomes, SEC – Sociedade de Ensino e Consultoria, our new member firm in Mozambique, to the global accountancy network UHY, extending our coverage within the EMEA region.

SEC – Sociedade de Ensino e Consultoria, is based the capital city of Maputo, and was established in 2010. The firm provides a full suite of services including audit, accounting and consulting services to a portfolio of clients from state owned companies to finance entities and other corporations.

Managing partner, Carlos Sitoe of SEC comments: “Mozambique is one of the fastest growing African countries due to its natural resources creating opportunities for foreign investments, but it still has some challenges to overcome. Our membership of the UHY global network will enhance our local capabilities and enforce our commitment to support international clients seeking to invest in East Africa."

Bernard Fay, chairman of UHY comments: “We are delighted to welcome SEC – Sociedade de Ensino e Consultoria to the UHY network. The firm’s membership reinforces our footprint in the region and strengthens UHY’s market expertise and capabilities to support clients’ needs and opportunities in Mozambique and the East African region as a whole.”

The firm is in the process of adopting the UHY branding and will be known as UHY Sociedade de Ensino e Consultoria, Limida or UHY SEC, Limitada.

