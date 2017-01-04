Starting in 2017, leading Massachusetts divorce and family law firm Stevenson, Lynch & Owens will be known as Lynch & Owens, P.C. Founded in 1995, the Hingham-based law firm has grown into an influential voice in Massachusetts legal circles with a popular blog that attracts more than 30,000 unique visitors a year by providing commentary and analysis on Massachusetts family law and personal injury issues.

Managing Partner James M. Lynch indicates the firm’s new direction will fuel expanded client services. “As Lynch and Owens, we will continue to be Massachusetts leaders in divorce, family law, estate planning, and personal injury representation,” says Lynch. “Clients who knew us as Stevenson, Lynch and Owens will see same the same great client service, but with better resources and services. Our future is bright.”

Lynch says the re-organization will provide the firm’s management team with more control over growth, including the addition of new attorneys and enhanced in-house technology and assets. “The additions of attorneys Josey Paine, Nicole Levy and Lisa A. Galas to our team over the last two years have paid great dividends for our clients. Their expertise and standing among their peers has been exceptional. Our talent will keep growing in 2017.”

Lynch’s partner, Jason V. Owens, says that Payne and Levy have been key contributors to the firm’s blog, which is among the most popular in Massachusetts in its genre. “We have more than 150 long-form blogs analyzing Massachusetts family law and personally injury issues,” says Owens. In a typical week, Owens says, the firm’s website, https://lynchowens.com/, sees more than 1,000 unique visitors. “It is humbling to know that so many people turn to us for insight into Massachusetts law. We think it's important for our attorneys to be leaders in the field in the legal community. Our attorneys have appeared on the cover of Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly and provided commentary for the Boston Herald, but we are most proud the day-to-day performance of the blog. It allows us to help shape the discussion between the legislature, judiciary and our peers among the Massachusetts bar.”

Lynch co-founded the firm in 1995. Beginning in 2017, Lynch and Owens will be the firm’s sole shareholders and managers. Lynch & Owens will continue its focus on personal injury and family law cases including divorce, child custody, child support, alimony and cases featuring complex financial litigation. Lynch and Attorney Lisa Galas, lead the firm’s personal injury team with more than 40 years of combined experience representing injured plaintiff's and insurance companies in Massachusetts. Visit the Lynch & Owens blog at https://lynchowens.com/blog/.