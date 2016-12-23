BlackArch Partners (“BlackArch”) is pleased to announce the sale of Scotia Technology (“Scotia” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Gemini Investors, to United Flexible Technologies, Inc., a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.

Scotia, headquartered in Laconia, NH, is a leading manufacturer of small-diameter, titanium, fluid conveyance tubes and assemblies for commercial and military aircraft. Scotia has developed longstanding partnerships with OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers that rely on the Company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and superior quality, customer service and on-time delivery.

Dave Bonisteel, CEO of Scotia, commented: “Our team at Scotia is extremely pleased with the tireless service and valuable guidance BlackArch provided throughout this process. Their commitment to meeting Scotia’s objectives was exceptional. We are excited about joining the United Flexible team and the opportunities for continued growth and expansion.”

BlackArch was retained by Gemini Investors as its exclusive financial advisor. The transaction continues BlackArch’s strong momentum in the aerospace, defense & government services (“ADGS”) and diversified industrials sectors and is representative of the firm’s focus on providing unique M&A advisory services to market-leading and sponsor-backed growth businesses.

Transaction Highlights



Provides United Flexible with differentiated manufacturing capabilities;

Broadens United Flexible’s product offering by expanding its presence in the highly attractive commercial and military aerospace end market;

Increases exposure to high visibility, high-margin sales; and

Provides strong, longstanding relationships with blue-chip aerospace customers.

The Company’s management team will continue to lead Scotia as a subsidiary within United Flexible

About Gemini Investors

Gemini Investors is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to established, middle market businesses, operating in nearly all industry sectors. Gemini has invested over $550 million in more than 125 companies since its inception and invests in a variety of transactions, including growth capital, acquisitions, recapitalizations and buyouts.

About United Flexible Technologies

Headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois, United Flexible is a global leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of performance critical engineered solutions for the transfer of fluids and gases in extreme environments. The Company is a proactive partner to OEMs and distributors, operating in several attractive end-markets including aerospace/defense, satellite, power generation, general industrial, oil/gas, cooling and transportation. United Flexible Group has manufacturing operations in Romeoville, Illinois; Houston, Texas; Knoxville, Tennessee; Elmwood Park, New Jersey; Laconia, New Hampshire; Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, UK; Stockholm, Sweden; and Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington’s fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank offering a full spectrum of advisory services to financial sponsors, private companies and diversified corporations. BlackArch addresses the needs of owner-operators, founders and shareholders of private companies with specialized services that include M&A advisory, strategic advisory and private capital solutions. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with offices in Houston, TX, BlackArch features a total of 12 industry-focused practices that cover all sectors of interest to middle-market investors; BlackArch professionals have closed more than 350 transactions in 16 countries on four continents. Please visit our website, blackarchpartners.com, for more details.

