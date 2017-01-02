As the world leader in niche peristaltic pump and associated fluid path technologies, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) continues to expand its commitment to provide global support and local solutions for its customers in the biopharm, food and beverage, industrial, mining, and environmental sectors. The company has announced the opening of a new Canadian sales and support hub, Watson-Marlow Canada Inc. in Concord, Ontario, established to deliver Canadian customers full local sales support for customer service, engineering and supply of all WMFTG products.

The new Canadian office and warehouse is staffed by a team of specialists who will provide the complete range of WMFTG solutions, including Watson-Marlow peristaltic pumps and precision tubing; Bredel, rugged, high-flow hose pumps; low shear MasoSine sinusoidal pump technology; Flexicon aseptic filling and capping systems; ASEPCO aseptic valves; BioPure single-use connector systems; FlowSmart high purity sanitary products; and Alitea OEM peristaltic pump solutions. Existing Canadian customers in regulated industries will be pleased to know that there is no change in previously secured product validations, even though the WMFTG product will now be supplied through the new Canadian hub rather than from the United States.

Steve Lavargna, Sales and Marketing Director - Americas, notes, “At WMFTG, we take great pride in innovating problem-solving pump and fluid path technologies that meet the critical needs of our customers. Our investment in Canada underpins our commitment to customer focus, delivering our customers the confidence and convenience of local expertise and support. Now operating from our Canadian hub, we look forward to enhancing our service to existing Canadian customers while reaching new markets and customers throughout the country.”

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group has a global network of operations including ten factories and 33 direct sales offices. WMFTG is part of the Spirax-Sarco Engineering Group plc and is headquartered in Falmouth, UK.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) is the world leader in niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Founded on nearly 60 years of supplying engineering and process expertise and with over one million pumps installed worldwide, our pumps are tried, tested and proven to deliver.

WMFTG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LSE: SPX), a global organization employing approximately 4,800 people worldwide. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group comprises ten established brands, each with their own area of expertise, but together offering our customers an unrivalled breadth of solutions for their pumping applications:



Watson-Marlow Pumps: peristaltic tube pumps for biopharm and process industries

Watson-Marlow Tubing: precision tubing for pumping and other purposes, in a range of materials

Bredel: high flow, heavy duty hose pumps

Alitea: unique peristaltic solutions for OEM customers

Flexicon: aseptic filling and capping systems

MasoSine: gentle sinusoidal pumps for food, chemical and cosmetics applications

BioPure: advanced single-use tubing connector systems

ASEPCO: aseptic valves for the biopharmaceutical industry

FlowSmart: high purity sanitary gaskets, silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses for the biopharmaceutical industry

Aflex Hose: specialises in the design and manufacture of PTFE-lined flexible hoses

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group is an international operation based in Falmouth, Cornwall, UK. Watson-Marlow Fluid |Technology Group has offices in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Sharjah UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, USA and Vietnam.