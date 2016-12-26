Crown Automotive Group is proud to announce that it was included in the Top 10 Favorite Auto Dealers as voted by readers in the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Best In The Biz 2016 Awards!

Each year, the Tampa Bay Business Journal hosts its Best In The Biz Readers’ Choice awards, aimed at recognizing local businesses that best serve members of the local community.

In September, readers of the Tampa Bay Business Journal were asked to nominate their favorite businesses across 50 different categories, ranging from dining and business services to transportation and more. Once nominations were gathered and vetted, voting was open to the readers in October, and the winners were announced in November.

“It’s such an honor to be thought of by consumers in the Tampa Bay area as one of the best dealerships and dealer groups,” said Jim Myers, President of Crown Automotive Group. “We strive to ensure that every single person who visits a Crown dealership receives unparalleled service and the utmost respect, and being included on the Business Journal’s list is incredibly rewarding.”

The top 10 winners for each category were revealed in a special Readers’ Choice reception held on Thursday, November 10, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shula’s No Name Lounge at the Westshore Grand. The winners were also featured in the November 11 weekly edition of the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

ABOUT CROWN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Crown Automotive Group has been in business for more than 40 years, and currently operates domestic and international automotive franchises in Florida, Ohio and Tennessee. The group is dedicated to customer and employee satisfaction, and is your source for new and pre-owned vehicles, parts and service, financing and more. No matter what you’re looking for, you can be confident that you are getting an incredible deal and outstanding service when you visit one of the many dealerships that make up Crown Automotive Group. To learn more, visit CrownCars.com.