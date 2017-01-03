The nation’s top 250 home builders are invited to gather at the inaugural NAHB Production Builder Executive Club. This exclusive session, an extension of the 2017 International Builders’ Show, will feature keynote speakers like Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, networking opportunities and an array of educational dialogues. David Rice, founder of a leading national sales management firm, New Home Star, will lead a discussion on what it takes to build a world-class sales team.

Rice, a previous featured speaker at the 2013 and 2014 IBS, is honored to be part of this new event, sharing proven strategies designed for increasing sales revenue. “New Home Star has experienced humbling growth over the past few years, no doubt due to the strategies our sales professionals put into action every day,” he says. “To be part of a convention that holds such outstanding merit, and to be able to speak with top-notch builder executives, is truly exciting.”

IBS includes the world’s top industry distributors and suppliers, exhibiting the latest products and trends from across the globe. This year’s conference will be held in Orlando on January 10-12 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Rice is scheduled to speak at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 12 on the second level of the West Concourse in room W222. For more information, please contact info(at)newhomestar(dot)com or call 800-730-6170. To learn more about the Production Builder Executive Club, click here.

About New Home Star

New Home Star is a national real estate sales management firm serving homebuilders and developers across North America. They recruit, select and develop sales teams with a full-time focus on new home sales, and partner with large, midsize and small-scale homebuilders in the U.S. and Canada. With a network of local sales divisions from coast to coast, New Home Star delivers sales solutions for businesses with a national perspective and a local presence. Their business goal is simple: To Sell More Homes, More Profitably™. For the latest updates in new home sales, follow @newhomestar.