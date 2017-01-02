Ovation Hair already attracts international shoppers and introducing a program that allows for international shipping will intensify our presence abroad

D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment is now shipping internationally.

Ovation Hair announces international shipping to Canada, Bermuda, India, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, Australia and South Africa. Ovation Hair will be adding to the list of countries throughout 2017. This allows Ovation Hair customers from around the globe to shop the retailer’s ecommerce site for Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment, Ovation Hair Systems based on hair type and an array of styling products.

Not only will international shipping be available online but it will also be accessible over the phone by calling the Ovation Hair customer service line at 888-411-3252, making it convenient for international shoppers to place an order. Domestic shoppers who wish to send items abroad to the select locations can also benefit from this expansion.

Ovation Hair’s international prestige now becomes a reality for millions of shoppers worldwide who can enjoy premium hair care products by logging on and shopping at OvationHair.com.

“Ovation Hair already attracts international shoppers and introducing a program that allows for international shipping will intensify our presence abroad,” say’s Dallas Van Kempen, CEO at Ovation Hair. “I’m thrilled about this expansion and looking forward to sharing the benefit of thicker, stronger, longer hair internationally.”

Ovation Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment’s proprietary formula delivers high levels of vital proteins, key vitamins, botanical extracts and amino acids to the hair and scalp, resulting in reduced breakage. Cell Therapy is designed to be used a few times a week after your shampoo, followed by the Cell Therapy Treatment for 2-3 minutes and ending with conditioner.

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com.