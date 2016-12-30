A neck lift is just one way for a man or women to create a younger, more attractive appearance. While the holiday period will be over very shortly, the popularity of procedures designed to improve the appearance will continue to increase for the foreseeable future.

A December 20 article on Allure describes the increasing popularity of plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine during the holiday period, noting an increase by some 25 percent in procedures during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), which notes that the combination of holiday breaks and gift giving is helping to drive the trend. Southern California based health and beauty group Beverly Hills Physicians (BHP) says that, while the holiday period will be over very shortly, the popularity of procedures designed to improve the appearance will continue to increase for the foreseeable future. They add that the reasons for the ongoing increase are many, including:

It’s Not Just for Women Anymore. While many people still hold onto the idea that plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments are primarily a feminine concern, the reality is that more and more men are obtaining many of the same procedures often associated with female patients, notes BHP. From traditional facelifts and injectable-based facial rejuvenation such as “Brotox,” to liposuction for dealing with pockets of fat that refuse to be dislodged by diet and exercise alone, men and women alike are increasingly realizing that improving their appearance can have a very positive impact on their lives, says BHP.

Fighting Ageism. Our population is getting older, and women and men alike are, unfortunately, often judged by their apparent age, both at work and socially as well, notes BHP. Fortunately, however, a host of traditional and newer procedures is making it possible for people from all walks of life to look more relaxed, healthier and more vital. BHP notes that, like it or not, our perceived age can often make a dramatic difference in how we are perceived. But procedures ranging from eyelid lifts to defeat baggy eyes, to surgical neck-lifts or the new injectable, Kybella, for defeating double-chins, women and men alike increasingly have the power to change their appearance and be perceived as the energetic and vital people they actually are, says BHP.

Greater Confidence for Everyone. Most of us agree that self-confidence is one key to a happy life, but it’s easier to be confident if you’re pleased with the way you appear, says BHP. The medical group adds that, whether patients are interested in buttock or breast augmentation to enhance their figure or a rhinoplasty (nose job) or neck lift to perfect their facial appearance, their skilled plastic surgeons will work with them to ensure that they feel and look their very best.

