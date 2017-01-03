Patriot Announces V770 RGB and V730 Mechanical Gaming Keyboards

Viper V770 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard We are committed to offering products for a wide range of gaming enthusiasts and our two new keyboards will appeal to players at both ends of the spectrum.

Patriot, a global leader in performance memory, SSDs, gaming peripherals and flash storage solutions, today announced the new Patriot Viper V770 RBG gaming keyboard and the V730 LED gaming keyboard, bringing affordable feature-rich solutions to the fingertips of gamers everywhere. “We are committed to offering products for a wide range of gaming enthusiasts and our two new keyboards will appeal to players at both ends of the spectrum,” said Roger Shinmoto, Patriot’s Vice President of Product Development.

The new Viper V770 enters Patriot’s Viper keyboard arsenal at the top of the line equipped with Kailh Red mechanical switches for a quieter sound and a more tactile feel. The linear mechanical switches actuate at just 2mm with a force of 50g, leaving no keystroke undetected and giving gamers the lightning response they need to dominate the game.

Backed with N-Key rollover (NKRO), five dedicated macro keys and a total of 108 programmable macro keys, there are virtually no bounds to the capabilities of the V770. Customizable through the downloadable Viper V770 software or using the Viper function key, gamers are equipped with five customizable profiles that can easily be accessed through the dedicated profile control keys for a quick switch in keyboard layout between games.

Full spectrum per-key RGB LEDs set the V770 ablaze, featuring 16.8 million colors and individually customizable keys. The magnetic, detachable wrist rest displays an illuminated Viper logo and LED strip which features the same full-spectrum RGB lighting in tandem with the glow of the keys. The Viper V770 offers both audio and USB pass-through ports, located on opposite ends of the back side. Dedicated multimedia keys and a volume/mute scroll wheel enable users to quickly access sound settings without interrupting the gaming experience. “Our new RGB V770 keyboard is a high-end, feature rich keyboard, designed with the serious gamer in mind. With thoughtful design, on board media controls, dedicated macros, and a high degree of customization, the V770 is a great compliment to any high end rig,” said Shinmoto.

The V730 has been designed as the perfect starter keyboard for those looking to purchase a mechanical keyboard for the first time. Being a plug-and-play keyboard, featuring a metal body design, red LED lighting and Kailh Brown switches, the V730 will provide gamers with an entry level, reliable mechanical keyboard. The attached wrist rest of the V730 provides comfort for long hours of game play and easy transport.

Equipped with NKRO, eight multimedia keys and five lighting profiles, the V730 brings a value oriented keyboard to the Viper line. “The V730 is the perfect entry level keyboard for casual gaming use. The V730 ergonomic design, simple set up, and LED backlighting are a perfect mix of price to performance,” Shinmoto said. Additionally, the V730 offers six LED lighting modes and six level back-lit dimming modes to adjust brightness and the flow of color.

The V770 will be available April 2017 for a starting MSRP of $149.99 USD and the V730 will be available February 2017 for a starting MSRP of $79.99 USD. For more information visit: http://patriotmemory.com/

Patriot is a leading manufacturer of high performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage, gaming peripherals and mobile accessories. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, Patriot is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot products have become world renown for their extreme performance, reliability and innovation. Patriot sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers and distributors throughout the world with operations in North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

