Final preparations are underway for DEUTZ Corporation’s exhibit at the upcoming World of Concrete show. This year’s event is scheduled for January 17-19, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“World of Concrete is always a great event for us, as it gives us the opportunity to present our engines to literally thousands of commercial concrete and masonry construction professionals from across the globe,” said Steve Corley, chief sales officer for DEUTZ Corporation. “Furthermore, attending World of Concrete allows us to spend some additional time with our valuable OEM partners.”

DEUTZ Corporation plans to spotlight many units from its tried-and-tested TCD product range at World of Concrete. The company will also display one of its factory-designed-and-assembled Power Pack configurations with the TCD 3.6 L4 engine. This configuration illustrates DEUTZ’s creative, customized solutions, which are fully ready to run when customers receive them.

“We enjoy participating at World of Concrete each year because it gives us a chance to chat with our customers and determine how well our engines are performing,” said Robert Mann, DEUTZ Corporation president and CEO added. “It’s also a prime opportunity to find out how well our service network is supporting our engines in the field.”

Learn more about DEUTZ engines and the product support that backs them by visiting with company representatives at World of Concrete Booth N2637. Additional information about DEUTZ Corporation and its complete line of diesel and natural gas engines is available at http://www.deutzamericas.com.

ABOUT DEUTZ CORPORATION:

For more than 150 years, DEUTZ engines have supplied customized, cost-effective power to a broad array of machine types and market segments. The 9 millionth DEUTZ engine was produced in 2015. From its headquarters in Norcross, GA, DEUTZ Corporation, a subsidiary of DEUTZ AG, supports its product range of 30- to 700-hp diesel and natural gas engines. The company is committed to providing optimized power solutions from the drawing board to prototype to production release. The organization serves as a sales, service, parts, and application engineering center for the Americas, employing nearly 200 people. DEUTZ Corporation also operates a value-added production facility for some of its key OEM partners, as well as an engine remanufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia. Strategically located DEUTZ Power Centers and Service Centers are designed uniquely support both OEM partners and end users. For more information, visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.