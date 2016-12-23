MEDIA ADVISORY

Reaction to the UNSC Vote on Israeli Settlements with Israel's Former Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren

Today, December 23, 2016 the United Nations Security Council voted on a draft resolution demanding that Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”

Join us today for reaction from MK and former Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Oren. This call is on-the-record. If you plan to call in, please RSVP to press(at)theisraelproject.com with your questions. For additional inquiries, please call 202-857-6644, press 1.

What: Conference call

Who: Michael Oren

When: TODAY, DECEMBER 23, 2016 3:30 p.m. EST

Dial-In Details: 1-800-247-5110 (USA); 1809457657 (Israel)

Passcode: 69564

Michael B. Oren is an American-born Israeli historian and author, and was Israel’s ambassador to the United States from 2009 to 2013. He has written two New York Times bestsellers – Power, Faith, and Fantasy: America in the Middle East to the Present and Six Days of War: June 1967 and the Making of the Modern Middle East, which won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for history and the National Jewish Book Award. Throughout his illustrious career as a Middle East scholar, Dr. Oren has been a distinguished fellow at the Shalem Center in Jerusalem, a contributing editor to The New Republic, and a visiting professor at Harvard, Yale, and Georgetown. The Forward named Oren one of the five most influential American Jews, and The Jerusalem Post listed him as one of the world’s ten most influential Jews. He is a current member of the Knesset and lives with his family in Tel Aviv.

