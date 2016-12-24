XPAT RADIO DEBUTS WOLFMAN JACK RADIO SHOW 12.25.16 8-10 pm GMT http://xpatradio. mx We're proud to announce that the most famous radio personality of all time, will soon be heard nightly on XPatRadio.mx starting January 2nd, 2017-Wolfman Jack,” said XPatRadio.mx CEO Jan Yearwood-Schumacher.

Legendary rock radio DJ Wolfman Jack returns to the airwaves Christmas Day (12/25/16) via XPatRadio.mx (8-10pm GMT) in a 2 hour holiday themed radio show. The Wolfman Jack radio show begins January 2, 2017 (10-11pm GMT) on XPatRadio.mx, airing daily Monday through Friday nights. The program streams live via the TuneIn radio streaming app, as well as via the station’s website XPatRadio.mx

A legendary rock & roll DJ in the '60s, Wolfman Jack had the personality to attract millions of listeners to the sound of rock, as well as a deep love for rhythm & blues. Born Bob Smith in Brooklyn, he developed an interest in radio broadcasting as a youngster. In 1962 he got a job at Shreveport's KCIJ-AM with his show Big Smith with the Records. The Wolfman Jack character formed in his mind before he moved to XERF-AM in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. In 1965, he moved to XERB-AM, another Mexico-based radio station. It was there that the legend began to make news around the world.

“We are proud to welcome back the legendary Wolfman Jack radio program for our listeners in Mexico as well as those streaming around the world via our website and the TuneIn radio app! The most famous radio personality of all time, will soon be heard nightly on http://xpatradio.mx starting January 2nd, 2017,” said XPatRadio.mx CEO Jan Yearwood-Schumacher.

Wolfman Jack was immortalized in the film 'American Graffiti' and was also the host of the long running NBC music series 'The Midnight Special'. When the Wolfman went to Rock & Roll Heaven in 1995, the tapes of all his shows had been locked in a vault and hidden away. Wolfman never told anyone where the tapes were... and fans around the world have been searching for years to find them. Some months ago the discovery was made in the jungles of Mexico, by Dr. D. Wedge, in a cave guarded by 15 white wolves. The solid gold vault was retrieved under the cover of a moonless night. The tapes have now been digitally enhanced and they sound great! There was only one radio legend like Wolfman Jack and we've got him on XPatRadio.mx.

-###-