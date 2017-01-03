Price Rite’s Bozeman Compounding Services

Price Rite provides the most advanced medical compounding services in the county.

For nearly 45 years, Price Rite Drug has been serving Bozeman, Montana and the surrounding community with medical equipment, pharmacy products, and now advanced compounding services. Compounding involves preparing prescription medicine especially for the needs of each patient, allowing for a more customized medication. Before mass drug manufacturing in the 50s and 60s, all pharmacists were trained to compound prescriptions and because we’ve recognized once more that not every manufactured drug meets the needs of every patient, the practice has reemerged as a solution for many. Compounded medications are still based on the doctor’s prescription, but ingredients can be added or removed to account for allergies, flavors added for pets and children, the consistency or dosage levels altered for those needing alternatives.

Since Price Rite’s recent pharmacy renovations, they are now able to provide the most advanced medical compounding services in the county, with a negative airflow lab, HEPA filtration system and pharmacy technicians trained to the highest PCCA standards. By offering this advanced service, Price Rite compounding pharmacists can cater to almost any patient need, providing Bozeman residents with a truly unique and beneficial service.

Price Rite Drug Pharmacy is located at 910 North 7th Ave in Bozeman, Montana and can be reached at (406) 587-0608 or priceritedrug.com.