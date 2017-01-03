Patriot Presents New 256GB LX Series microSDXC Card

256GB LX Series microSDXC This U3 card will enable users to record around 12 to 14 hours of 4K, Ultra HD video, making it a perfect solution for the latest smart phones, high-end drones and action cameras.

Patriot, a leading manufacturer of SSDs, computer memory, flash storage solutions, mobile accessories and gaming peripherals, today announced the addition of a 256GB capacity to its LX Series line of microSDXC cards.

Utilizing the latest 3D NAND technology, allowing for more storage in a dime-sized form factor, the 256GB LX Series is capable of capturing hours of 4K UHD and Full HD video and thousands of high-resolution images. Ideal for support of the latest action camera, drone and Android™ smartphone or tablet, the 256GB LX delivers users top of the line performance coupled with an unbeatable amount of storage. With the infinite possibilities of cinematic production, thanks to drone technology, the new 256GB LX series fulfills a need for longer hours of video production with professional image quality.

“Patriot is excited to expand the LX microSD series with its latest addition of a 256GB capacity,” said Meng J. Choo, Patriot’s Flash Product Manager. “This U3 card will enable users to record around 12 to 14 hours of 4K, Ultra HD video, making it a perfect solution for the latest smart phones, high-end drones and action cameras.”

The 256GB LX Series microSDXC is Class 10, U3 qualified, allowing for sequential speeds of up to 90MB/s read and up to 80MB/s write for the quick capture of images and speedy transfer of data from camera to computer. Backed by a 2 year warranty and Patriot’s award-winning customer service, the 256GB LX Series is a top rate choice for consumers looking for an affordable way to expand the onboard storage of their smartphone and tablet or are looking for more action packed moments while recording on their GoPro.

Patriot’s 256GB LX Series microSDXC card will be available today, in stores and online, for a starting MSRP of $199.99 USD. For more information visit: http://patriotmemory.com/

Patriot is a leading manufacturer of high performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage, gaming peripherals and mobile accessories.

