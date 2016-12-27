Growing Regional Player Hires Industry Leader

Dave's enthusiasm for Marketplace validates our customer centric focus.

An industry leader in the mortgage banking field is bringing decades of expertise to one of the fastest-growing players in the industry, Marketplace Home Mortgage announced today.

Dave Bertsch joins the Minnesota-based company as a senior mortgage loan officer. Dave will focus on introducing his past customers and vast history of relationships to Marketplace’s impeccable service, fortified by their cutting edge On-Time Closing Guarantee.

“Dave has a tremendous background and brings enormous talent,” said Marketplace CEO Keith White. “His consultative approach, along with working with financial planners to assist clients’ in achieving their financial goals, has brought him the respect and credibility customers rely on.”

Bertsch spent more than 20 years with a large national bank, where he created the company’s private mortgage banking division. He excelled at structuring mortgage products tailored to his clients' needs.

That penchant for growth drew Bertsch to Marketplace, which continues to add team members in its 24 branches across seven states.

“Dave’s enthusiasm for Marketplace validates our customer centric focus,” said Mike Bergum, the Marketplace Branch Manager who will be working directly with Bertsch. “I am pleased Marketplace continues to attract top-tier talent, building momentum, making our customer experience an industry leader.”

About Marketplace Home Mortgage:

Having just entered its 22nd year of providing complete mortgage services to real estate professionals, builders and individual homebuyers, Marketplace Home Mortgage has built its reputation on competitive terms, and swift and accurate processing with no surprises. Each step is carried out by our experienced and highly trained staff who embrace the highest ethical standards under absolute transparency. Marketplace Home Mortgage is based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with offices in southwest Florida; Duluth, Minn.; Omaha, Neb.; Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay, Wis.; and newly opened offices in Sioux Falls, S.D. as well as Denver and Westminster, Colo. Learn more at http://marketplacehome.com, or on Facebook or Twitter.

Reporters and Editors: To schedule an interview with a mortgage expert in your market contact Robb Leer 612.701.0608 or robbl(at)leercommunication.com.