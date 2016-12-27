The World's Smartest Nutritional Kitchen Scale

Nick Batsikouras from Romeo, Michigan to be featured on HSN on January 2-3, 2017, introducing The Smart Diet Scale to more than 94 Million Homes.

Leading entertainment and lifestyle retailer, HSN, announced that it has selected Nick Batsikouras, owner and CEO of The Smart Diet Scale - the World's Smartest Nutritional Food Scale with its Patented Four-Quadrant Technology, to appear on the HSN and introduce the product as part of HSN's American Dreams Initiative.

The Smart Diet Scale is a wireless food scale with Bluetooth connectivity that calculates the nutritional value of an entire meal all at once, and directly transmits that information to a smartphone or tablet. The four-quadrant technology allows users to weigh their entire meal at one time while the Smart Diet Scale app (available from the App Store or Google Play) enables users to track their food intake. In addition to tracking over 650,000 food items, the Smart Diet Scale app also has over 200,000 grocery items and 80,000 restaurant items stored in its database for easy nutritional management.

HSN launched its American Dreams initiative - a program designed to cultivate and introduce innovative new products to the marketplace - to discover new products and elevate entrepreneurs.

NICK BATSIKOURAS will appear on HSN the following dates:



Monday, January 2, 2017 from 7:00PM to 8:00PM; and

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 7:00AM to 8:00AM.

For more information about HSN and American Dreams please visit http://www.hsn.com/ and follow our social channels: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HSN Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hsn/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/hsn

Media Contacts:

HSN

Meliz Andiroglu

727.872.4580

Meliz.Andiroglu(at)hsn(dot)net

Nick Batsikouras, Founder and CEO

Smart Diet Scale - http://www.SmartDietScale.com

Available for interviews and product demonstrations.

586.383.6734

Nick(at)SmartDietScale(dot)com

About HSN:

HSN is a leading entertainment and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in Health and Beauty, Jewelry, Home/Lifestyle, Fashion/Accessories, and Electronics. HSN broadcasts live to approximately 94 million households in the US 24/7 and its website - hsn.com features more than 50,000 product videos. Mobile applications include HSN apps for iPad, iPhone and Android. HSN founded 39 years ago as the first shopping network, is an operating segment of HSN, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSNI). For more information, please visit http://www.HSN.com, or follow @HSN on Facebook and Twitter.